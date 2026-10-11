NGT seeks details of decision on carrying capacity of Koksar, Manali & Solang valley

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to submit the details of any decision taken on determining the carrying capacity of Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti district; Manali and Solang valley in Kullu district and surrounding hill stations within six weeks. The NGT Principal Bench issued the order during the hearing on original application No. 145/2024, titled Friends versus Union of India on October 7.

The Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad considered the issue after the applicant’s counsel referred to a communication dated October 8, 2024, sent by the Member-Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) to the state’s Chief Secretary.

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The communication had requested the government to take a decision on determining the carrying capacity of Koksar and surrounding hill stations, including Manali and the Solang valley. The tribunal had directed the respondent No. 2 to place on record the state government’s decision, if any, within six weeks. However, the order did not determine the carrying capacity of these destinations or impose any new restrictions on tourism.

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SADA submits compliance report on waste management

During the hearing, the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Keylong, in Lahaul-Spiti submitted its compliance and status report dated October 3, outlining progress on waste management initiatives in the region.

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According to the report, roadside litter had been cleared and monthly inspections would continue. Waste near the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) premises had also been removed, with further monitoring planned. The removal of legacy waste from the Shakas Nullah had been completed, while waste had also been cleared from the Billing Nullah.

The authority reported that six CCTV cameras had been repaired and were operational. Door-to-door waste collection was being done in four panchayats, with plans to expand the service.

The wet waste management facility at Dalang was under construction, with around 70 per cent of the work completed. SADA has set November 2026 as the target for commissioning the facility.

The proposed waste management bylaws were awaiting the government approval and the gazette notification before implementation.

Meanwhile, material recovery facilities (MRFs) at Billing and Koksar were reportedly fully functional and handling dry and recyclable solid waste. Source segregation was also being done and the existing systems were expected to continue. The tribunal granted the applicant six weeks to file a response or objections to SADA’s compliance report. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 20, 2027.