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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NGT seeks fresh report from Lahaul SADA on waste management progress

NGT seeks fresh report from Lahaul SADA on waste management progress

After examining the compliance affidavit, the tribunal observed that although substantial progress had been reported, several important works remained incomplete

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Lahaul Special Area Development Authority (SADA) to submit a fresh status report on the progress of waste management and sanitation measures within four weeks.

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A bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad heard the matter on July 28. The case has now been listed for further hearing on October 7, 2026. After examining the compliance affidavit, the tribunal observed that although substantial progress had been reported, several important works remained incomplete.

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The court directed SADA to file an updated compliance report, noting that several activities were still under implementation. SADA submitted a compliance affidavit dated July 25, detailing the measures undertaken to address waste management and sanitation issues in the area.

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According to the report, the cleaning of roadside litter and removal of waste near the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) premises have been completed. Provisions have also been made for continuous monitoring through regular inspections. Waste removal from the Billing nallah has been completed, and CCTV repair work has been completed to strengthen surveillance.

The report further stated that waste removal from the Shaskas nallah has been completed, but fencing work at the site is only partially complete. SADA informed the tribunal that the remaining fencing work is expected to be completed by August 2026.On strengthening the waste management system, the report said door-to-door waste collection services have become operational in three Gram Panchayats, with plans to expand coverage by July 2027. A proposal for establishing a wet waste processing centre has been finalised, and the facility is expected to be commissioned by August 2026.The report also stated that draft bye-laws relating to waste management have been prepared and forwarded to the government for approval and notification. Implementation of source segregation of waste is currently underway, with the objective of achieving 100 per cent source segregation by March 2027.

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