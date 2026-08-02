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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NGT seeks fresh report on Lahaul waste management

NGT seeks fresh report on Lahaul waste management

Tribunal asks SADA to submit updated compliance report within four weeks as key sanitation works remain pending

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Lahaul Special Area Development Authority (SADA) to submit a fresh status report within four weeks on the progress of waste management and sanitation measures in the district. The matter came up before a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad on July 28. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 7.

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After examining the compliance affidavit filed by SADA, the NGT observed that though substantial progress had been made, several key works were still incomplete. It, therefore, directed the authority to file an updated compliance report. SADA, in its compliance affidavit dated July 25, informed the NGT that roadside litter and waste near the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) premises had been cleared and arrangements made for regular inspections to ensure continuous monitoring. Waste removal from the Billing nullah had also been completed while CCTV camera repair work had been done to strengthen surveillance.

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The affidavit stated that waste removal from the Shaskas nullah had been completed though fencing at the site was still underway. The remaining fencing work was expected to be completed this month. SADA also informed the NGT that door-to-door waste collection services had become operational in three gram panchayats, with plans to extend these across the area by July 2027. A proposal for establishing a wet waste processing centre had been finalised and the facility was expected to be commissioned this month.

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SADA stated that draft waste management bylaws had been prepared and forwarded to the state government for approval and notification. The implementation of source segregation of waste was also underway with the target of achieving 100 per cent segregation at source by March 2027.

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