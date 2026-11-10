NGT’s help sought to protect Mand area from illegal mining

The Mand Area Environment Protection Samiti has sought immediate intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the fragile ecology of the Mand region spread across Fatehpur and Indora subdivisions of Kangra district from rampant mining activities. The organisation has been campaigning for over two years to get the area declared a no-mining zone.

Balbir Singh, president of the samiti, says that the organisation has urged the state government either to declare the entire Mand area a no-mining zone or rehabilitate residents affected by mining at safer locations if it is unable to check illegal mining. The samiti has also sought stringent directions from the NGT to curb unauthorised extraction of minerals from the Beas riverbed and protect adjoining agricultural land.

Balbir Singh says that hundreds of residents were marooned during flash floods in the Beas in 2023 and 819 persons were airlifted. Crops over 3,024 hectares were damaged, while 175 hectares of agricultural land turned barren, he claims.

He says that 99 electricity poles and 35 transformers were damaged due to the floods. An estimated Rs 1.58 crore loss was caused to the Public Works Department and Rs 16.65 crore loss to the Shah Nehar Canal Project.

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The samiti has approached the state government through the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate several times. It had submitted a memorandum to the Governor in 2024, seeking his intervention to protect residents from the threat of future floods allegedly aggravated due to illegal mining in the Beas.

Balibir Singh alleges that the state government had permitted the establishment of a stone crusher unit in the area in 2009 but the number of such units had subsequently increased to 16. He claims that illegal mining continued even during the two-and-a-half-month blanket ban imposed during the monsoon season this year. The administration and the departments concerned have allegedly failed to check these violations.

The samiti has also strongly opposed the new mining policy of the state government, particularly the provision allowing JCB machines to extract minerals from riverbeds up to a depth of 2 metres. It fears that the provision will encourage excessive extraction and facilitate illegal mining, further threatening the river ecosystem and agricultural land.

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Another major concern raised by the organisation is the movement of heavy vehicles carrying 40 to 50 tonnes of material from stone crushers along village roads. Balbir Singh says that these roads were designed to withstand vehicles carrying only 9 to 10 tonnes of material. The movement of overloaded vehicles has damaged rural roads, while the authorities concerned have allegedly failed to take corrective action.

The samiti has urged the NGT to direct the authorities concerned to strictly enforce mining regulations, monitor stone crusher operations and prevent further degradation of the Beas riverbed and adjoining agricultural areas.

Residents of the Mand area, who have been suffering due to flash floods during the monsoon for the past three years, have alleged that rampant mining along the Beas has aggravated the impact of floods, causing extensive damage to agricultural land, houses and public infrastructure. They say that the low-lying Mand region, once known for its fertile agricultural fields, is gradually losing its farming potential due to recurring floods and unchecked mining.