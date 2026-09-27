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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NH-05 blocked in Kinnaur due to shooting stones, mudflow

NH-05 blocked in Kinnaur due to shooting stones, mudflow

Continuous rain triggers shooting stones and mudflow near Tapri, disrupting traffic and disconnecting Kinnaur from Lahaul-Spiti

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:16 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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NH-05 blocked in Kinnaur on Sunday
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National Highway-05 has been blocked to vehicular movement due to shooting stones and mudflow at Maling Nala near Tapri in Kinnaur district, disrupting traffic movement on the road. As a result, Kinnaur district has been disconnected from Lahaul-Spiti.

According to officials, the district has been witnessing continuous rainfall, resulting in shooting stones and mudflow on the Chaura-Samdo stretch of the road and blocking it to traffic. Earlier, the national highway was also blocked near the Tapri area due to mudflow. As a result, several vehicles were stuck on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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Teams from the district administration, police and Public Works Department (PWD) reached the spot and initiated restoration work.

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Kinnaur SP Sushil Kumar Sharma said machinery had been deployed at Tapri and muck was being removed from the road. He said several vehicles stuck in the muck were also being removed.

He said the road near Tapri would be restored soon, while efforts were under way to restore the road near Maling Nala.

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