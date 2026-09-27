NH-05 blocked in Kinnaur due to shooting stones, mudflow

National Highway-05 has been blocked to vehicular movement due to shooting stones and mudflow at Maling Nala near Tapri in Kinnaur district, disrupting traffic movement on the road. As a result, Kinnaur district has been disconnected from Lahaul-Spiti.

According to officials, the district has been witnessing continuous rainfall, resulting in shooting stones and mudflow on the Chaura-Samdo stretch of the road and blocking it to traffic. Earlier, the national highway was also blocked near the Tapri area due to mudflow. As a result, several vehicles were stuck on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Advertisement

Teams from the district administration, police and Public Works Department (PWD) reached the spot and initiated restoration work.

Advertisement

Kinnaur SP Sushil Kumar Sharma said machinery had been deployed at Tapri and muck was being removed from the road. He said several vehicles stuck in the muck were also being removed.

He said the road near Tapri would be restored soon, while efforts were under way to restore the road near Maling Nala.