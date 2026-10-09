DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / NH-3 wall collapse sparks safety concern in Mandi

NH-3 wall collapse sparks safety concern in Mandi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A retaining wall collapsed on the Mandi-Kotli stretch on Thursday.
Advertisement

The collapse of a massive retaining wall has raised serious concerns over the quality and safety standards of ongoing National Highway-3 construction on the Mandi-Kotli stretch in Mandi district on Thursday.

Krishna Devi, Pradhan of the Uphali Suradi panchayat, said the massive landslide could have resulted in a major tragedy had there been habitation immediately downslope. Fortunately, no injuries, deaths or damage to property have been reported so far.

Advertisement

“The residents are concerned because they feel the quality of construction work has been seriously compromised,” Devi said. She added that local people had raised the issue with the authorities concerned several times, but their concerns had not drawn any effective response.

Advertisement

Prof Anupama Singh, a resident of the area, said she had also raised the matter with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting on September 28, besides approaching the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and other officials, but to no avail.

Prof Singh has called for transparency and an independent technical inquiry into the incident, questioning whether the construction is being carried out according to approved designs, safety norms and technical specifications. “This is not merely a case of a wall collapsing; it raises serious questions about construction quality, safety and accountability,” she said.

Advertisement

Singh has sought public disclosure of quality and structural audit reports, details of technical inspections and clarification on the reasons behind the failure. She also raised concerns over hill cutting, slope stabilisation, drainage arrangements, improper disposal of construction debris and the potential impact of the work on houses, agricultural land and natural water sources.

She said public funds must be used to create structures that are “strong, safe and durable”, and called for independent technical audits and a clear mechanism to fix responsibility in the event of construction failures.

Residents and local representatives are now seeking greater transparency in construction monitoring, safety assessments and accountability, stressing that development should not come at the cost of public safety or the environment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts