NH-3 wall collapse sparks safety concern in Mandi

The collapse of a massive retaining wall has raised serious concerns over the quality and safety standards of ongoing National Highway-3 construction on the Mandi-Kotli stretch in Mandi district on Thursday.

Krishna Devi, Pradhan of the Uphali Suradi panchayat, said the massive landslide could have resulted in a major tragedy had there been habitation immediately downslope. Fortunately, no injuries, deaths or damage to property have been reported so far.

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“The residents are concerned because they feel the quality of construction work has been seriously compromised,” Devi said. She added that local people had raised the issue with the authorities concerned several times, but their concerns had not drawn any effective response.

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Prof Anupama Singh, a resident of the area, said she had also raised the matter with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting on September 28, besides approaching the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and other officials, but to no avail.

Prof Singh has called for transparency and an independent technical inquiry into the incident, questioning whether the construction is being carried out according to approved designs, safety norms and technical specifications. “This is not merely a case of a wall collapsing; it raises serious questions about construction quality, safety and accountability,” she said.

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Singh has sought public disclosure of quality and structural audit reports, details of technical inspections and clarification on the reasons behind the failure. She also raised concerns over hill cutting, slope stabilisation, drainage arrangements, improper disposal of construction debris and the potential impact of the work on houses, agricultural land and natural water sources.

She said public funds must be used to create structures that are “strong, safe and durable”, and called for independent technical audits and a clear mechanism to fix responsibility in the event of construction failures.

Residents and local representatives are now seeking greater transparency in construction monitoring, safety assessments and accountability, stressing that development should not come at the cost of public safety or the environment.