NH construction firm told to address issues raised by locals

Following a protest by residents of Hukkal village under the banner of the Himachal Kisan Sabha in Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district yesterday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharampur Joginder Patiyal conducted a spot inspection of the NH-03 construction site at Hukkal village. The villagers had expressed grievances against BRN Construction Company regarding environmental damage, blocked village roads and unsafe infrastructure.

Patiyal, accompanied by Tehsildar Ramesh Chand and representatives from the Revenue and Forest Departments, was apprised by the villagers of the alleged negligence and 'unlawful dumping of debris' during the ongoing highway construction from Paadchu to Kumaharda under Unit-2.

After receiving complaints regarding the NH-03 construction project under BRN Construction Company, the SDM conducted a spot inspection in Hukkal village along with the Tehsildar, project manager and representatives of the Kisan Sabha.

During the inspection, the SDM found that the village entrance lacked a culvert, making access difficult and that the road leading to the local school was riddled with potholes. He also took note of the debris dumped in the school playground and damage caused to link roads connecting Hukkal to neighboring villages like Rayod, Jol, and Katheli.

The SDM directed the construction company to urgently address the highlighted issues. “The company must ensure that environmental and construction norms are strictly followed. Restoration of blocked roads, proper drainage and clearing of illegally dumped material must begin immediately,” he said.

Former District Councillor Bhupender Singh, who led the protest, stated that over 300 trees had been destroyed due to unregulated dumping and blasting activities. He also highlighted the use of substandard materials in construction, unauthorised mining in forest areas and the choking of the school’s drainage system.

With growing public anger and the recent formation of a local committee under the Himachal Kisan Sabha, villagers have warned of intensified protests if no concrete action follows. Officials from MoRTH and the Mining Department are expected to visit the site soon to further assess the situation.