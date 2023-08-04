Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH shut after cave-in, commuters forced to take long detours

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 3

With the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway No. 5 closed for repairs after a sizable portion of the stretch caved in at Chakki Mod on Tuesday night, commuters were forced to detour through longer, narrow roads.

Those travelling from Shimla to Chandigarh were directed by the police to travel through the Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar road. However, frequent traffic jams made the journey an ordeal. “As against the usual journey time of four hours, it took me almost six hours to travel from Shimla to Chandigarh,” said Vishal, a Shimla resident.

With a few options available, the police directed people travelling from Chandigarh to use the Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli road to reach Dharampur. But it being a deeply sloping, narrow and single-lane road, motorists found problems in negotiating its sharp curves. In a bid to manage traffic at the congested Garkhal junction, the police diverted the uphill and downhill traffic through two roads. This offered relief to the commuters as the junction is often clogged due to the rush of small vehicles because five roads converge there. There was utter chaos here last when commuters travelling to Chandigarh made a beeline for this route.

An apple-laden pickup truck had overturned on the Parwanoo-Jangeshu road yesterday, and another two turned turtle while negotiating steep curves. “Since the Parwanoo-Jangeshu road is also sinking at a few places after the recent rains, a vehicle fell when another vehicle was overtaking it,” said Ajay, a driver.

Fruit-growers are also being forced to use this route as it is the peak apple season. Since the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway is closed for traffic, the heavy vehicles are using the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway to reach apple markets in other states. Similar is the case for the vehicles carrying tomatoes and vegetables like beans, capsicum, etc.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said since the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the highway had not been restored, commuters travelling on the route should follow the police’s traffic plan to avoid problems.

#Nalagarh #Parwanoo #Shimla #Solan