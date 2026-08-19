NHAI Chamba served show-cause notice over labour law violations

The District Labour Officer’s office in Chamba has issued a show-cause notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Project Implementation Unit, Chamba, for alleged labour law violations and obstruction of an official inspection.

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The action followed a surprise inspection conducted by the Labour Department at the NHAI office in Saru on Tuesday. During the inspection, officials found that the restoration work on the national highway from Katori Bangla to Bharmour had been awarded to four contractors at a combined cost of Rs 53.24 crore, with each contractor deploying more than 100 contract workers.

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In addition, 11 employees are reportedly working at the NHAI office through an agency based in Bengaluru.

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The Labour Department expressed concern that nearly 500 workers had been deployed along the highway restoration project since June 23, 2026, but had not furnished prior information regarding their deployment to the District Labour Office.

The notice also refers to concerns raised by Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj over the deployment of around 50 workers near Gehra without prior permission. The work in that area had been entrusted by the NHAI’s Shimla regional office to M/s Gurbachan Singh Constructions Pvt Ltd, Bathinda.

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The department alleged that during the inspection, the site engineer deliberately failed to provide the information sought by officials and resisted the inspection. The conduct has been treated as obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of official duties.

Through the show-cause notice issued to the NHAI Project Director, the Labour Department has sought an explanation as to why legal proceedings should not be initiated before the competent court for allegedly withholding information and obstructing a public servant.

The Project Director has been directed to appear personally before the District Labour Officer on August 31, 2026, at 11:30 am, along with a written explanation.

District Labour Officer Chamba Anurag Sharma said ensuring compliance with labour laws and protecting workers’ rights remained the department’s top priority. He said mandatory details concerning hundreds of workers deployed on the highway restoration project had not been shared with the department and officials did not receive cooperation during the inspection.

Sharma said the NHAI had consequently been served a show-cause notice and summoned on August 31. “If a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated time, strict legal action will be initiated under the applicable labour laws,” he said.