Nurpur: NHAI completes compensation assessment work

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 9

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the work of assessing the amount of compensation payable in respect of 750 private buildings (residential and commercial) from Kandwal to Bherkhud in Nurpur area during the first phase.

Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj, who is also the Competent Authority, Land Acquisition, said in a statement today that the NHAI had calculated Rs 148 crore as compensation payable to the owners of such buildings.

So far, Rs 72 crore had been disbursed to 346 persons whose buildings were affected due to the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project in Nurpur section. The amount was transferred into their bank accounts, he added.

The NHAI had recently approved payment of Rs 6.08 crore as compensation to 13 building owners. The amount would be disbursed to them in a week, he added.

To expedite the ongoing construction work, special steps were being taken by the administration for the early payment of compensation to the remaining persons, Bhardwaj said.

Under the new directions, the payment would be released through e-portal “Bhoomi Rashi”, he added. Due to errors in the revenue records of some land owners, their payment was getting delayed, he said.

