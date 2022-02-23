NHAI makes major changes in Pathankot-Mandi road project

Highway will be two-laned between Mandi-Paror as traffic volume low

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 22

For the speedy execution of the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project, the NHAI has made various changes in its original detailed project report (DPR) for the 219-km strategic road project that links Pathankot with Leh. The project is being executed in five phases between Pathankot and Mandi.

Anil Sen, project director of NHAI, while talking to The Tribune here, said the Centre had major changes in the phases III, IV, and V of the project, which had now been restricted to two-lanes instead of four-lanes. As per the original DPR, there was a proposal to construct four-lanes up to Mandi in all five phases.

Now, the NHAI has decided to construct four lanes only in the first two phases, between Pathankot and Paror (Palampur), while in the last three phases, between Paror and Mandi, there will be only two lanes.

Sen said that the Central Government had taken the decision to avoid environmental degradation and cutting of hills, “as the entire stretch is dotted with high mountains prone to landslide during the monsoons. Besides, as per the reports procured by the NHAI, the volume of traffic on this stretch was also low, which was not the qualifying standard for four-lane road projects. However, the 110-km road would have a new alignment and the NHAI would not use the old narrow Pathankot- Mandi highway passing through various towns such as Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Chauntra and Jogindernagar.

As per the new guidelines, the NHAI would lay special stress on minimum cutting of hills and dislocation of business establishments, which would further reduce the cost of land and the amount of compensation to be paid to the affected persons.

Sen said that the tendering process for the phase II and phase III was in the final stage and the NHAI would make all efforts to award civil works before March 31. The distance between Pathankot and Mandi would reduce from 219 km to 171 km when the project is completed.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway has strategic importance as it links Pathankot with Leh via Manali. The Indian Army uses this road to carry essential supplies to Leh and other forward areas.

Growth on mind

  • As per original DPR, there was a proposal to construct four-lane road up to Mandi
  • Now, Pathankot and Paror will be four-laned while Paror and Mandi two-laned
  • The Centre has taken this decision to avoid environmental degradation and cutting of hills
  • The 110-km road will have a new alignment and the NHAI will not use the old narrow Pathankot- Mandi highway

