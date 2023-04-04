NHAI pays Rs 45 lakh penalty for illegally dumping debris along Beas in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 3

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deposited a fine of Rs 45 lakh imposed on it by the Forest Department in 2020 and 2021 for illegally dumping debris along the Beas during the construction of the 37-km two-lane highway stretch between Ramshila (Kullu) and Manali and the 10-km four-lane highway stretch between Jia (Bhuntar) and Ramshila.

Harm to ecology NHAI contractors illegally dumped the debris at various places along the Beas, damaging the forest land and ruining the ecology

The violation occurred during the construction of the 37-km Ramshila-Manali road stretch and the 10-km Jia-Ramshila stretch

The Forest Department had imposed a total fine of Rs 1.17 crore on the NHAI. A fine of Rs 12 lakh was imposed in 2020 and that of Rs 1.05 crore in 2021.

The NHAI contested the matter and the Forest Department suggested an alternative of revamping the damaged land by planting saplings using the jute matting technology to save about 5 hectares. The NHAI neither carried out the suggested remedy, nor deposited the fine for 3 years. The Forest Department then decided to initiate a legal action, but the matter got resolved amicably.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan said the NHAI last week deposited a fine of Rs 45 lakh after arbitration.

He said a comprehensive plan had been chalked out to revamp the illegal dumping sites along the roads. Plantation and fencing would be carried out to revamp the damaged forest land, he added.

The construction of the Ramshila-Manali road was completed in November 2019, while the work on the Jia-Ramshila road was accomplished in June last year.

The Forest Department found that the dumping sites earmarked to the NHAI were largely vacant. During the inspection, it was found that the contractors had illegally dumped the debris at many places along the Beas, damaging the forest land and ruining the ecology.

Environmentalist Abhishek Rai said the contractors engaged by the NHAI violated norms, thereby causing irreparable damage to the environment. He said it would take a couple of decades for undoing the harm caused to ecology in the area.