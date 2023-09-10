NHAI removes encroachments along Pathankot-Mandi highway

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 9

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today removed illegal structures and encroachments along the Pathankot-Mandi highway between Thakurdwara and Banuri. Fatal accidents were taking place frequently on this stretch of the highway due to encroachments.

NHAI officials along with Executive Magistrate Sarthak Sharma and police personnel removed more than 50 encroachments in Thakurdwara and Maranda. The NHAI initiated the demolition drive on the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Rahul Kumar, Deputy Manager of the NHAI, was also present during the campaign.

The demolition drive with the help of JCB machines was launched from Thakurdwara, the entry point of Palampur city, where a number of persons had encroached upon the highway and covered the drains of the NHAI. Over 50 encroachments were removed.

Sharma, who led the demolition drive, said that the NHAI mainly removed illegal structures raised for parking vehicles, kiosks, vends and extended structures such as balconies by covering drains. He added that most of the drains in the area were choked because of encroachments and water flowed onto the road.

Rahul Kumar said, “We keep getting a lot of complaints regarding encroachments and illegal structures along the highway between Kangra and Mandi. Following recent High Court orders, the NHAI launched the drive to remove encroachments. There was no protest as the NHAI had already warned most of the encroachers a number of times.”

He said that besides obstructing vehicular movement, these illegal structures also posed a threat to pedestrians and commuters. He added that the demolition campaign would continue till all encroachments between Thakurdwara and Banuri were removed,

