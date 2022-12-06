NHAI takes firm stand on Manali toll hike

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, DECember 5

The issue of an abrupt increase in the user fee by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali national highway from December 2 has remained unresolved even after massive protests.

Members of unions and associations have met officials of the administration and raised objections against the toll hike. The NHAI has doubled it for all types of vehicles. However, the NHAI is reluctant to reduce the hike, causing resentment among commuters.

What highways authority says? The NHAI has reportedly stated that the fee has been increased according to the rules and approved by the Union Ministry

Earlier, the levy was being charged only for double lane stretch. But now the Takoli to Kullu stretch has also been opened

A delegation of the Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti and few other union representatives met the DC today.

They said as per rules, the distance between two plazas should be at least 60 km but the distance between Takoli and Dohlunala was less. As the Takoli toll plaza had started functioning, the Dohlunala plaza should be removed. The DC assured them and sought time.

However, the members decided to hold another meeting on Wednesday.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said the grievances of the locals would be conveyed to the government. A committee would be framed to examine their demands, which would comprise members of local unions and associations, the NHAI and the administration.

He said the NHAI authorities stated that the fee had been increased as per rules and approved by the Union Ministry. He added that the NHAI authorities stated that earlier levy was being charged only for double-lane stretch between Kullu and Manali, but now as the Takoli to Kullu stretch had also been thrown open, the levy was updated accordingly.

Even earlier, there had been many protests against the toll plaza. The Toll Plaza Sangharsh Samiti had also opposed the hike. Farmers and agriculturists had resented that monthly passes were not being made for their commercial vehicles.

Residents in the radius of 20 km from the plaza were provided monthly passes at Rs 285 for each vehicle and now even the fee had been hiked to Rs 315.