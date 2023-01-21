NHAI takes over widening work on Kullu-Manali road

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 20

The Central Government has taken over the work to double-lane the Kullu-Naggar-Manali left bank road from the state Public Works Department (PWD). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has entrusted the job of preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) of the 38-km stretch to Lion Engineering Consultants Private Limited in association with the Synergy Engineers Group of Bhopal.

Now, the Centre will provide the entire budget

The cost of the project will be around Rs 500 crore

In June 2021, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced widening of the road. Accordingly, the NHAI, along with the PWD, did a survey of the Kullu-Manali left bank road in October 2021. The PWD provided the particulars and details of the existing road to the NHAI.

KK Sharma, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD, Kullu, says the NHAI has taken over the project and the PWD will cooperate with it. He adds the road will be built in keeping with the NH standards. Flyovers and bridges will be constructed. The estimated cost of the project will be around Rs 500 crore. The road will be upgraded from Ramshila in Kullu to Manali.

Residents of Kullu and Manali say the left bank road should be double-laned on priority as the recently widened Kullu-Manali national highway (NH) has become a death trap for commuters due to overspeeding vehicles. They add earlier there was a plan to widen the highway to four lanes and land was acquired for the purpose. However, later due to topographical considerations, only two lanes of the highway were approved.

Commuters say though travelling on the road has become convenient, many accidents have taken place, primarily because of overspeeding. They add traffic moving from Manali to Kullu can be diverted through the left bank after it is widened so that traffic on the right bank of the highway can be reduced. That will also help in promoting tourism in the left bank region, they say.

At present, the narrow left bank road has many bottlenecks and heavy vehicles avoid traversing through it. The road becomes an alternative route in case the Kullu-Manali national highway is blocked.

