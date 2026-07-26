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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NHAI team reviews restoration of Chamba-Bharmour road stretch

NHAI team reviews restoration of Chamba-Bharmour road stretch

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A team of the NHAI reviews restoration work. Tribune photo
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A high-level team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday inspected the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour stretch of the National Highway-154A and reviewed the restoration work. It also inspected landslide-prone locations affected by the ongoing monsoon.

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Led by NHAI Member (Projects) Vipnesh Sharma, the team examined vulnerable stretches of the highway and reviewed road safety arrangements, slope stabilisation measures, traffic management and the progress of maintenance works.

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The delegation included NHAI Regional Officer (Shimla) Col Ajay Bargoti (retd), Project Director Rahul, Deputy Manager Yashwant and site engineers Sahil Thakur, Parikshit and Varun. The inspection assumes significance as the NH-154A, the only all-weather road linking the tribal Bharmour region to Chamba, has witnessed repeated disruptions this monsoon due to landslides, rockfalls and slope failures.

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Sharma directed field officials to expedite the pending works while ensuring strict adherence to construction quality and safety standards. He also emphasised continuous monitoring of vulnerable stretches to minimise traffic disruptions during the rainy season.

The team inspected a retaining wall that had collapsed near the Sheetla Bridge on the outskirts of Chamba recently. Officials said that the damaged retaining structure had not affected the stability of the main bridge. As a precaution, barricades have been erected and a flagman deployed to regulate traffic until permanent restoration is completed.

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The delegation later visited the historic Chaurasi temple complex at Bharmour and interacted with local residents, who highlighted the deteriorating condition of the highway and urged the NHAI team to adopt permanent engineering solutions instead of temporary repairs. They said that uninterrupted connectivity on the NH-154A was vital for transportation, healthcare, education and emergency services in Bharmour and adjoining tribal areas.

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