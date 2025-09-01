DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / NHAI to airlift heavy machinery for Manali road restoration

NHAI to airlift heavy machinery for Manali road restoration

Relentless monsoon has left a trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh, crippling state's infrastructure
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The relentless monsoon has left a trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh. PTI
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it would airlift construction equipment to inaccessible stretches of the Kullu-Manali highway, where torrent rains and floods have completely washed away sections of the road, cutting off the hill town from the rest of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the authority, 12 locations on the Kullu-Manali section of NH-21 have been destroyed and five others partially damaged, with two critical points near Bindu Dhank still beyond reach due to heavy rains and a swollen river. “To expedite emergent restoration works, machinery will be airlifted once the weather clears,” the NHAI official said.

The agency said nearly 70 machines have already been deployed on site with 20 more in transit. Funds are also being provided to the state government to maintain an alternative road on the left bank so that provisional connectivity with Manali can be restored.

The NHAI official further said that safety measures and restoration efforts are being taken on a “war footing” to minimise disruption to travel and commerce in the region.

The relentless monsoon has left a trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh, crippling large parts of the state’s infrastructure. The road network has taken the heaviest blow with major disruptions reported on NH-03, NH-05 and NH-305.

Landslides and debris have also cut off hundreds of smaller rural roads. Chamba has recorded the highest damage with 253 roads blocked, followed by Mandi with 206, Kullu with 175 and Kangra 61.

