NHAI to build viaduct to stabilise sinking Solan service lane

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the construction of a viaduct to permanently address the recurring problem of a sinking service lane near the police lines on the Solan-Shimla highway.

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The authority awarded the Rs 13-crore project to Hisar-based Kisan Construction Company on June 30. The viaduct has been planned after years of recurring land subsidence on the service lane, which was constructed as part of the four-laning of the Solan-Shimla highway to provide access to residential areas below the main carriageway.

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Instead of easing connectivity, the lane has become a persistent source of concern due to repeated sinking, exposing shortcomings in planning and execution.

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The subsidence has largely been attributed to inadequate geotechnical investigation and an improper assessment of the terrain before construction. Despite repeated repair works, the problem has remained unresolved, with every spell of rain aggravating the situation.

Even light showers cause sections of the road to sink by several inches, while loosened soil and debris slide downhill, blocking the road leading to New Kather and inconveniencing residents.

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Cracks often reappear within days of repairs, indicating deep water seepage caused by the absence of an effective drainage and water-channeling system.

A temple located below the service lane also remains vulnerable to damage from debris sliding down the unstable slope.

To find a permanent solution to the problem, which has persisted since the highway was four-laned in 2021, the NHAI conducted a detailed geotechnical investigation and decided to construct a viaduct.

The proposed 150-metre elevated structure, comprising three 30-metre spans, is expected to stabilise the affected stretch and eliminate the recurring subsidence.

NHAI Project Director, Shimla, Anand Dahiya said the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. He said construction would begin after the diversion plan for the service lane receives approval from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna, which had earlier carried out the geotechnical investigation and is familiar with the site’s technical requirements.