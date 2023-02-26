NHAI to develop roadside facilities near Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 25

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop three sites along the national highway adjacent to Manali.

Parking lot, EV charging stations Three spots earmarked for development of facilities

Basic facilities like public toilets, bathrooms, food courts, ATMs, shops selling local products and other retail stores will be provided at these sites for tourists and locals. Parking space for around 150 vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations will also be set up.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg presided over a meeting with the authorities of the NHAI and other departments here on Friday. The NHAI authorities said the highways authority would create facilities on vacant land belonging to it in Manali.

Three places have been earmarked for the purpose — near a taxi stand, tempo stand and Preet Hotel. Officials of the JLL, a consultant of the NHAI, also gave a presentation in this regard.

He instructed the NHAI and the Forest Department to remove illegal encroachments on their land along the national highway. He told the NHAI to make median openings on the four-lane road as per rules to benefit locals. He also instructed it to explore the possibility of setting up highway lights in Manali and Kullu. The establishment of a footbridge in Manali was also discussed.

Garg asked the NHAI to not close the two bailey bridges connecting Manali town. “It has been decided that the mechanical wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare an estimate for the repair of the bridges.

The NHAI will provide the funds, but the bridges will

be later transferred to the PWD,” he added.

The NHAI has also been asked to set up a landslide protection gallery in front of the luxury bus stand. He further instructed the authorities concerned to ensure regular cleaning of drains along the four-lane road.

Besides Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla, Manali SDM Surender Thakur, NHAI project director Varun Chari and other officials of the NHAI and various other departments also attended the meeting.