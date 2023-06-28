NHAI to remove 149 encroachments to ease congestion

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

After removing more than 500 encroachments in the city, now the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to get rid of around 149 encroachments along National Highway-5 from the Dhalli Chowk to the Mashobra junction, in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

The body had initiated the anti-encroachment drive along national highway in the city — under which hundreds of encroachments were removed from Tutikandi to Dhalli tunnel area — last month, following a High Court order.

An NHAI official stated that the administration has already demarcated the area along the national highway and it is likely to submit it to them, following which the anti-encroachment drive will resume. “So far, as many as 149 encroachments — ranging from parking space, kiosks vends and illegal structures, among others — along the national highway have been identified for removal,” said the official.