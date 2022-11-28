NHAI yet to pay Rs 1.17 cr fine, Himachal Pradesh to move court

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 27

The Forest Department has decided to take legal recourse as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not deposited a fine of Rs 1.17 crore imposed on it in 2020-21 for allegedly illegally dumping debris along the Beas.

The debris was dumped during the construction of the 40-km highway between Ramshila (Kullu) and Manali and the 10-km highway between Jia (Bhuntar) and Ramshila, said the state Forest Department.

Even after several reminders, the NHAI has neither deposited the fine nor taken steps to restore the affected land, said Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan.

“In many places, the debris has fallen into the Beas. The NGT and the High Court are strictly against illegal dumping of debris in the Beas. A fine of Rs 12 lakh was imposed in 2020 and Rs 1.05 crore in 2021,” said Chauhan.

The DFO said to prevent landslides and subsidence at illegal dumping sites, the department had sent a notice to the NHAI in November last year, asking it to plant saplings to save about 5 hectares. “The NHAI, however, did not carry out the suggested remedy.”

The official said a challan would be presented in the court to first recover Rs 12 lakh fine, as the deadline for its submission lapsed in August. The Ramshila-Manali road was completed in November 2019, while the work on Jia-Ramshila road was over in June this year.

The DFO said during inspection, it was found that the NHAI contractors had illegally dumped the debris along the Beas, while the sites provided to the it were found largely unused. “The deadline to pay Rs 12 lakh fine imposed in 2020 was August this year.”

