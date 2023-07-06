NHM Mission Director not bypassed: Health Secretary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 5

Health Secretary Sudha Devi has clarified that Mission Director, National Health Mission, will continue to be part of the mechanism that process and implement NHM programmes in the state.

The Mission Director’s role had become ambiguous following a notification about the constitution of a programme committee that will implement the NHM programmes in the state.

The notification said that all national programmes will be divided amongst the joint/deputy directors of Directorate of Health Services and they will act as member secretary for the programmes. The notification further said that programme officers will route the proposals to Member Secretary, who will then submit the proposal to the programme committee’s chairman/chairperson, who will be the Secretary Health.

The notification nowhere mentions the role of Mission Director in the entire process. According to sources, deputy and joint directors submitted the proposals to Mission Director till date and from there these were submitted to Secretary Health as and when required. Even as sources in NHM office maintain that the notification has bypassed Mission Director, Secretary Health asserted that it was not true.