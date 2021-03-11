NHM staff demands to be considered: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lost his cool when he sighted a banner saying ‘Ab to ankhen kholo sarkar’ held by the National Health Mission contractual employees, outside his residence this morning. The NHM contractual employees had gone to the Chief Minister residence to request him to consider their long-pending demand of regularising their services.

“What is written on the banner, what do you mean by this,” Thakur said. And before the employees could explain anything, he walked away. The representatives of the NMH employees were, however, called for a meeting with Health Minister in the evening, who assured them that some solution would be found to fulfil their demands.