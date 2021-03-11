NHM team inspects hospital

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, April 29

A three-member team under the Kayakalp Initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inspected the Civil Hospital here today.

The team comprising Dr RG Negi, Dr Vishwa Chandra and Dr Sonam Negi thoroughly examined the working of the hospital with regard to OPD registration of patients, cleanliness, medicine distribution, bio-medical waste management system, injection room, maternity room, food system, operating theaters, oxygen plant, and the rooms and other facilities provided to patients.

The team on annual assessment duty also gathered information about the Central Government health schemes being implemented in the hospital that how many people had benefited from these.