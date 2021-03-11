NHM team inspects hospital

Dalhousie, April 29
A three-member team under the Kayakalp Initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inspected the Civil Hospital here today.
The team comprising Dr RG Negi, Dr Vishwa Chandra and Dr Sonam Negi thoroughly examined the working of the hospital with regard to OPD registration of patients, cleanliness, medicine distribution, bio-medical waste management system, injection room, maternity room, food system, operating theaters, oxygen plant, and the rooms and other facilities provided to patients.
The team on annual assessment duty also gathered information about the Central Government health schemes being implemented in the hospital that how many people had benefited from these.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull