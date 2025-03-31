NHPC begins 600 MW commercial supply from 3 units of Parbati-II   

State-owned NHPC on Monday announced starting commercial supply of 600 MW of electricity from three units of Parbati-II hydro project in Himachal Pradesh from April 1.

Parbati-II hydro project has four units of 200MW each and the trial run and COD (commercial date of operation) of balance Unit-4 (of 200 MW) will be intimated in due course, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, after successful completion of trial runs, NHPC declared commercial operation of Unit-1, Unit-2 & Unit-3 (of 200 MW each) of Parbati-II hydro project (4x200 MW), Himachal Pradesh from 00:00 hours on April 1, 2025.

The Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) is a run-of-the-river scheme proposed to harness hydro potential of the lower reaches of the river Parbati, as per the information available on NHPC's official web portal.

The river is proposed to be diverted with a Concrete Gravity Dam at Pulga village in Parbati valley through 31.52 Km long Head Race Tunnel and the Power House shall be located at Suind village in Sainj valley.