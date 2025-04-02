NHPC commissions three units of Parbati hydel project

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Private Limited, a flagship public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, successfully commissioned three of the four units of the Parbati Hydroelectric Project, Stage-II, with a total installed capacity of 800 MW in Kullu district today. This landmark achievement is a significant milestone in the country’s renewable energy sector, particularly in hydropower generation.

The Parbati-II project is a “run of the river” scheme designed to harness the power of Parbati River. One of the standout features of this project is the 31.56-km-long Head Race Tunnel (HRT), the longest hydropower tunnel in India. Additionally, the project includes two inclined pressure shafts, each 1,545.5-m-long, which are the world’s longest of their kind, excavated using tunnel boring machines (TBM). These technical achievements underscore the NHPC’s capabilities in undertaking complex hydroelectric projects.

Originally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in 2002, with an investment of Rs 3,919.59 crore, the project faced various challenges, including flash floods, landslides and difficult terrain. Despite these hurdles, the NHPC has successfully progressed, with partial operations beginning in September 2018. The project has already generated 1,130 million units (MU) of electricity, bringing in Rs 182 crore in revenue.

Upon full completion, the Parbati-II project will generate 3,074 MU annually, contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy portfolio. Additionally, it will enhance the power generation capacity of the nearby Parbati-III Power Station by 1,262 MU annually.

Beyond power generation, the project has had a substantial impact on local communities. The NHPC has invested Rs 112 crore for local area development and constructed 15 bridges and over 88 km of roads. The company has also provided employment to 369 locals and funded a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Sainj. Furthermore, the NHPC has allocated Rs 4 crore for the extension of Kullu’s Regional Hospital to improve the healthcare facilities.

In its Golden Jubilee year, the NHPC’s Parbati-II project is a shining example of its commitment to sustainable development, boosting India’s energy security while contributing to local welfare.