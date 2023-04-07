NHPC gave Rs 131 cr for development of Kullu in 10 yrs

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 6

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has spent around Rs 131.52 crore through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) for the development of Kullu during the past decade.

Besides, it also provided employment to many locals. The NHPC has contributed to the economic development and improvement of the quality of life of internal as well as external stakeholders and society at large.

An amount of Rs 108.79 crore under the LADA funds was provided by the firm’s subsidiary, which is managing the 800 MW Parbati Hydro Electric Project (PHEP-II) after 2012. A sum of Rs 4 crore was provided for the construction of an extension building of the Regional Hospital, Kullu.