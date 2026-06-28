NHPC gave Chamba over Rs 56 cr infra push through CSR: Mahajan

NHPC Limited has spent Rs 56.62 crore on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Chamba district between 2020-21 and 2025-26, making significant contributions to education, healthcare, sanitation and social welfare infrastructure, Rajya Sabha MP and member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy Harsh Mahajan said on Thursday.

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In a press statement, Mahajan said the NHPC’s CSR initiatives had brought tangible improvements to the lives of people, particularly in remote and underserved areas of the district. He said the highest expenditure of Rs 29.69 crore was incurred under the Chamera-II project, followed by Rs 13.85 crore under Chamera-I and Rs 9.72 crore under the Baira Siul project.

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Highlighting the company’s contribution to education, Mahajan said the NHPC had undertaken the construction of 45 school buildings, including 25 primary and 20 secondary schools, at an approved cost of Rs 7.75 crore. Of this, Rs 6.57 crore had been released and nearly Rs 6.55 crore had already been spent. Most of the school buildings have been completed, while finishing work is underway at a few locations.

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To improve access to safe drinking water, the NHPC has installed 350 water purifiers in schools and Anganwadi centres across Chamba district at a cost of Rs 36.68 lakh.

Mahajan said the company had also strengthened healthcare services by installing biochemistry analysers in five laboratories across the district. The project, completed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh, had enhanced diagnostic capabilities and improved healthcare delivery.

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To support children with special needs, the NHPC launched a mobile therapy van service on June 23. Equipped with speech and physiotherapy specialists, the service is expected to benefit around 150 children with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities by bringing therapy services closer to their homes.

The company has also provided financial assistance for the upgrade of the Paradise Day-Care Centre at Chowari to improve facilities for children and has contributed to strengthening sanitation infrastructure in Chamba town.