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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NHPC provides desks to Dalhousie school

NHPC provides desks to Dalhousie school

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 02:23 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Rajil Vyas, Executive Director, NHPC Regional Office, Banikhet, with students of Government Senior Secondary School at Granger in Goli panchayat of Dalhousie.
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The Regional Office of the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), Banikhet, has provided 70 study desks to Government Senior Secondary School at Granger in Goli panchayat of Dalhousie tehsil in Chamba district under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, strengthening classroom infrastructure and improving learning environment for students in the district.

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Rajil Vyas, Executive Director, NHPC Regional Office, Banikhet, handed over the desks on Thursday in the presence of Amrik Kumar, Group General Manager (Civil); Ranveer Singh Rathi, General Manager (Medical Services); other senior NHPC officials; Yashpal Singh, principal of the school, and members of the teaching staff.

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Vyas said that strengthening educational infrastructure in government schools located in remote and hilly areas was an integral part of the NHPC’s CSR policy. He added that adequate classroom furniture was essential for creating a comfortable and conducive learning environment that enabled students to focus on their studies and perform better academically.

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Vyas, while interacting with students, also spoke about the harmful effects of the excessive use of mobile phones and encouraged them to strike a healthy balance between academics and sports. He urged them to actively participate in physical activities, saying sports play an important role in personality development, discipline and overall well-being.

He highlighted the NHPC’s contribution to the development of aspirational district Chamba and said that the corporation had been implementing several community-focused CSR projects for many years, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and rural development. He added that in the past five years, the NHPC had constructed 45 school buildings in Chamba (25 for primary schools and 20 for secondary schools), installed RO water purification systems in schools and anganwari centres to improve access to safe drinking water.

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Vyas said that the NHPC Regional Office, Banikhet, had consistently supported educational institutions in Dalhousie tehsil by providing student desks, chairs, computers and other essential educational equipment. Besides educational initiatives, the organisation had also been conducting specialised medical camps in Goli gram panchayat and adjoining villages as part of its efforts to improve healthcare services in rural areas.

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