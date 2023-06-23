NIA probe into Salooni youth’s murder sought

Our Correspodent
chamba, June 22
A Jan Aakrosh rally was organised in the town today against the murder of a youth at Salooni in Chamba district. The main markets of the town remained closed in support of the rally organised under the banner of the Sanghani Hatyakand Sangharsh Samiti.
The protesters demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case of Manohar’s murder in Salooni area.
The rally passed through the main bazaars and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the state government demanding prompt action against the murder accused.
