Niharika wins bronze medal at World Kurash Championship

Niharika Rana, a native of Kangra, has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal at the World Kurash Championship 2026, held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Other members of the Himachal contingent — Chetan Kapoor, Gunjan Thakur and Rajat Thakur — also put up impressive performances, securing fifth positions in their respective categories while competing against international opponents.

Virender Singh Dhaulta, founder of Himachal Kurash, represented India as an International Technical Official at the prestigious championship. Dhaulta has played a significant role in introducing and promoting Kurash in Himachal Pradesh, taking the sport from its early stages to national and international recognition. Through his sustained efforts, players from across the state are now getting opportunities to compete at major international events.

Dhaulta said Niharika’s medal was a proud moment for both Himachal Pradesh and the country. He urged athletes to maintain discipline, participate regularly in state-level and junior and senior national championships, and prepare for upcoming international competitions.

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The association has set its sights on Istanbul, Turkey, as its next international destination, while preparations for the forthcoming national championships are already under way. Niharika’s bronze medal at the world championship reflects the growing presence of Himachal Pradesh in Kurash and highlights the state’s emerging talent in the sport.

Kurash is a traditional upright jacket-wrestling martial art originating in Uzbekistan, with a history spanning around 3,500 years.