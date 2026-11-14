Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Niharika wins bronze medal at World Kurash Championship

Niharika wins bronze medal at World Kurash Championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:42 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Niharika Rana being honoured with a medal and a certificate.
Advertisement

Niharika Rana, a native of Kangra, has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal at the World Kurash Championship 2026, held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Other members of the Himachal contingent — Chetan Kapoor, Gunjan Thakur and Rajat Thakur — also put up impressive performances, securing fifth positions in their respective categories while competing against international opponents.

Virender Singh Dhaulta, founder of Himachal Kurash, represented India as an International Technical Official at the prestigious championship. Dhaulta has played a significant role in introducing and promoting Kurash in Himachal Pradesh, taking the sport from its early stages to national and international recognition. Through his sustained efforts, players from across the state are now getting opportunities to compete at major international events.

Dhaulta said Niharika’s medal was a proud moment for both Himachal Pradesh and the country. He urged athletes to maintain discipline, participate regularly in state-level and junior and senior national championships, and prepare for upcoming international competitions.

Advertisement

The association has set its sights on Istanbul, Turkey, as its next international destination, while preparations for the forthcoming national championships are already under way. Niharika’s bronze medal at the world championship reflects the growing presence of Himachal Pradesh in Kurash and highlights the state’s emerging talent in the sport.

Kurash is a traditional upright jacket-wrestling martial art originating in Uzbekistan, with a history spanning around 3,500 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts