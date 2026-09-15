Nilgai menace haunts Una farmers

The growing herds of nilgai, locally known as blue bulls, are reshaping the ecology of Una district and intensifying human-wildlife conflicts. Farmers are abandoning fields near forest areas as repeated crop losses make cultivation unviable. Around 19,000 hectares of cultivated land has reportedly been abandoned across Himachal Pradesh because of the nilgai menace. In Una alone, the figure is estimated at 1,500 to 1,800 hectares. Similar problems have been reported at Nurpur in Kangra, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur, Nalagarh in Solan and parts of Bilaspur and Hamirpur.

Abandoned farmlands are rapidly turning into wasteland, with invasive species such as Japani toot (paper mulberry) and vilayati kikar, besides shrubs such as lantana, parthenium and ageratum growing. Vegetation provides additional cover for nilgai, helping their numbers to grow.

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Nocturnal nightmare for farmers

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The nilgai is India’s largest antelope and has a favourable habitat in Una because of its vegetation and water sources, including the Gobind Sagar reservoir and the Swan river system. This animal usually remains concealed in vegetation during the day and move out after dusk. Herds of up to 10 nilgai have been seen jumping over high fences and entering fields, where they feed on crops, flowers and fruit. They also trample on large areas, damaging crops far beyond what they consume. Farmer groups say that crop losses caused by nilgai have now exceeded those caused by natural disasters.

Farmers’ experience backs data

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Ashok Kumar, a resident of Takka village, says that nilgai in herds enter fields and devastate standing crops. Farmers, he adds, have tried government-approved ‘jhatka’ fencing, which delivers a mild electric shock when an animal touches it. “The animals return the next night and simply jump over the fencing,” he claims. Santosh Devi, a resident of Kotla Khurd, says that she has stopped cultivating her 15-kanal irrigated land because of repeated crop damage. “My fields have now turned into a wasteland, with shrubs and small trees growing everywhere,” she adds.

The satellite monitoring data shows that Una gained around 1,600 hectares of tree cover over the past decade. The areas under reserved, undemarcated and demarcated forests have remained unchanged, suggesting that much of the increase has come from abandoned farmlands that have gradually acquired tree and shrub cover.

Forest vegetation adds to problem

According to the District Agriculture Department, around 50,000 hectares are under cultivation in Una, accounting for about 28 per cent of 1.54 lakh hectares in the district. Una is regarded as the state’s food bowl.

The Forest Department’s district-wise area assessment puts the forest cover in Una at 639.84 sq km or about 41.6 per cent of its geographical area. Divisional Forest Officer Vikalp Yadav acknowledges the growing human-nilgai conflicts but says that the state government has not yet declared the animal vermin.

He says that the nilgai is an antelope but its local name contained the word ‘gai’, carrying religious sentiments and hence ruled out killing or harming it. Forest floors are also being overtaken by invasive shrubs that the nilgai does not eat, pushing animals towards cultivated fields in search of food.

Deterrents fail to stop herds

Farmers say that most of the measures to keep the nilgai away have failed. These animals have adapted to ‘jhatka’ fencing, while chemical repellents, herbal sprays and reflective material have failed to provide a lasting solution.

Night patrolling by villagers has also declined because of the risk of encounters with snakes, leopards, foxes and other wild animals, says Gurdev Singh, a resident of Dhamandri village. The decline in natural predators may have further contributed to the rise in the nilgai population. A Zoological Survey of India study on leopard and Asiatic black bear populations in Himachal Pradesh estimated leopard density at around two animals per 100 sq km. Based on this estimate, Una has only around 30 leopards — about 20 fewer than 15 years ago.

Over the past two decades, the nilgai problem has steadily worsened in Una. Farmers are spending more on crop protection while suffering mounting losses. They are seeking state intervention to protect their livelihoods and address the financial and psychological strain caused by the conflict.