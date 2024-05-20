Nine days on, Kangra DC assures help to penstock deluge victims

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 19

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa last evening visited Multhan village, where dozens of houses, shops and cultivated land were damaged due to the penstock burst on May 10. Over 100 houses and shops were damaged when a high flow of water leaked from the bursting penstock.

The DC directed the Kundah Pumped (KU) Hydropower Project authorities to repair the damaged penstock before the onset of the monsoons, restore the local roads and public paths immediately and also remove the muck and debris accumulated in the houses and shops.

The Deputy Commissioner assured locals that the company would grant compensation after estimates of losses were submitted to it by the affected villagers.

The DC also assured the villagers that Baijnath SDM Sanjiv Thakur would supervise the relief and restoration work and in case of any deadlock, villagers could also approach him.

The affected villagers told the DC that the power company had played havoc with nature, destroyed green forests and violated the environment laws. Besides, it hasn't spared private land as large chunks of debris were stacked there. They said the government should also keep a check on panchayats to ensure that NOCs were granted to power companies for setting up new hydro projects in the Chhota Bhangal area after detailed discussions.

Meanwhile, residents of the Chhota Bhangal area appealed to the Chief Minister for imposing complete ban on the construction of hydel power projects in the area as these have made their lives miserable.

