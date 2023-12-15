Nine houses gutted in fire in Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 14

Nine houses were gutted while six were partially damaged due to a fire in Patihla village in Sainj valley of Banjar subdivision today. The fire broke out in the morning in one house and it spread from one house to the other within no time. The houses were close to each other and the flames spread rapidly as most of these were wooden structures.

Mahesh Sharma, an eyewitness, said that most of the belongings were reduced to ashes. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. Power short circuit is expected to be the cause of the fire.

Tehsildar Heera Chand Nalwa said the approximate loss of Rs 1 crore has been assessed. He said that interim relief of Rs 25,000 by the administration and Rs 30,000 through the Red Cross Society by Kullu ADM have been disbursed to those whose houses have been fully damaged while Rs 10,000 by the administration and an additional Rs 10,000 by the Red Cross Society have been given to the families whose houses have been partially damaged. He said two tarpaulins, two blankets, one tent and ration kit have also been given to each of the affected families.

Many families have been rendered homeless in this incident. However, there was no loss of life or livestock. The village is connected by road due to which the fire tenders were able to reach the spot from Largi fire station. The eyewitnesses said that the loss could have been higher if the fire fighters had not reached on time and controlled the blaze.

