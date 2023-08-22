Nine houses in Kasauli vacated after subsidence

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 21

The district administration got nine houses vacated at Kot Beja gram panchayat in Kasauli subdivision of the district yesterday after land subsidence.

A revenue official said, “Five houses in Banoe village and four in Thundu village of Kot Beja gram panchayat were got vacated as a precautionary measure as land was sinking in there. Some houses in the villages have developed cracks and they have been vacated to ensure the safety of residents.”

The affected families have shifted to their nearby relatives’ houses. Meanwhile, villagers are living in constant fear as several of the villages located in the periphery 15 km to 25 km of Kasauli subdivision are witnessing subsidence since heavy rainfall last week.

The revenue authorities have provided tarpaulins to the affected families to cover their houses and prevent further damage due to water seepage. Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, who visited the gram panchayat, said, “The affected families have been shifted to safer places and all possible help is being extended to them during this hour of crisis.”

#Kasauli #Solan