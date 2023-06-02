Nine injured in road accident at Karsog

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 1

As many as 9 persons, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were injured today in a road accident at Dehuridhar under Karsog subdivision of the district.

A total of 37 persons, including the driver and conductor, were on board the bus, when it rolled down the road at Dehuridhar.

Karsog Sub-Divisional Magistrate Om Kant Thakur said five persons, who were critically injured, were referred to the IGMC Hospital in Shimla while four persons with minor injuries were admitted to the Karsog hospital.

The SDM said a team from the technical wing of the HRTC also reached the spot to check the bus for technical faults (if any). A magisterial probe has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“The Karsog administration has given Rs 5,000 each as immediate relief to the injured victims,” he added.