Nine MBBS students of Hamirpur college suspended for ragging

Nine students of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur were reportedly suspended over the complaints of ragging of junior students on Wednesday. It has been learnt that nine students of MBBS second year, who were accused of ragging, were suspended for two weeks. A fine of Rs 50,000 each was imposed on three students, while six others were fined Rs 25,000 each. The college authorities initiated the action following a probe by the Anti-Ragging Committee.

An MBBS first-year student, who is a resident of New Delhi, had filed a complaint against senior students. According to the complaint, he and other junior students were summoned to a senior’s rented accommodation near the Bhota Chowk in the town and instructed to keep their eyes downwards while speaking to the seniors and greet them by saying ‘Namaste, Doctor Sahib’. Furthermore, they were also provided with a specific format to follow while introducing themselves.

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During investigation, statements of eight junior students, including the complainant, were recorded. In their statements, the junior students confirmed the inappropriate behaviour of seniors though the latter denied the allegations.

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Dr Ramesh Bharti, principal of the medical college, said that ragging in any form in the institution would not be tolerated. He added that strict action was taken against the accused students. The objective of the action was to send a loud and clear message to everyone in the college that there is zero tolerance for such activities in the institute.

He said that all students had been made aware of the anti-ragging regulations. He urged the students to remain vigilant and neither endure ragging nor attempt to engage in it.