Nine MLAs shifted to undisclosed site: Himachal CM

Shimla, March 8
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today claimed that nine MLAs, who were staying in a hotel in Panchkula, have been shifted to some unknown location in a chartered plane.
CRPF protecting legislators
These MLAs must be very sad as they are constantly surrounded by CRPF personnel. What kind of democracy is this where MLAs are surrounded by the CRPF? Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM
“These nine MLAs were staying in a Panchkula hotel for the last nine days. Today, they were shifted to some other location in a charted plane from Chandigarh. We don’t know yet where they all have been taken,” Sukhu said while addressing a public gathering in Baijnath, in Kangra, today. Among the nine MLAs, six are from the Congress while three are Independent.
The Chief Minister further said that these MLAs must have been shifted to unknown place as there was a lot of pressure on them from their family members to return home. “These MLAs must be very sad as they are constantly surrounded by the CRPF personnel. What kind of democracy is this where MLAs are surrounded by the CRPF?” he asked.
He further said that these MLAs must be going through tough times as they would have realized by now that they have made a mistake. “When they will eventually come out, they will have this regret of having tried to topple the pro-people Congress government and weakening democracy,” he said.
Asked if any of these MLAs were in touch with him, the Chief Minister replied in the negative. “My ministers and I are busy in the doing work for public welfare. I am not in touch with any of these MLAs,” he said. On Thursday, before leaving for Delhi, the Chief Minister had hinted that doors could be opened for those who want to come back.
Meanwhile, Sukhu is said to have met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and some other Congress leaders during his whirlwind tour of Delhi. The party High Command has been summoning the party leaders from the state to discuss the political fiasco that pushed the government almost to the brink in the state.
