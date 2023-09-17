Nine of 17 Solan councillors skip cleanliness campaign

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 16

The Indian Swachhata League 2.0, aimed at making cities garbage-free under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, failed to see participation by nearly half of the councillors here today.

Nine of the 17 councillors of the Solan Municipal Corporation stayed away from the drive. Mayor Punam Grover, Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura and only six other councillors, including an Independent, were present on the occasion.

The division Mayor Punam Grover, Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura and six other councillors, including an Independent, were present on the occasion

Four councillors of the Congress and five of the BJP preferred to stay away from the national-level initiative

The Indian Swachhata League aims at sensitising residents about the need to maintain cleanliness

Four councillors of the Congress and five of the BJP preferred to stay away from the national-level initiative.

The nine councillors of the Congress are divided into two groups. Five of them form one group. They are supported by two BJP councillors and an Independent.

The remaining four Congress councillors and five BJP councillors stayed away from the programme. Since these councillors, along with two other BJP councillors, had unsuccessfully moved a no confidence motion against the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor in October 2022, they allegedly harbour animosity against the other group.

The three-day event, kick-started by Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, also saw participation by schoolchildren. “Zero dust bin policy is being adopted where door-to-door garbage collection is underway. The Indian Swachhata League (ISL) is aimed at sensitising residents about the need to maintain cleanliness in the city,” said the DC.

MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal and Joint Commissioner Priyanka Chandra were also present on the occasion.

#Bharat #Solan