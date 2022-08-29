Nine taken ill after consuming eatables laced with intoxicant in Paonta Sahib village

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 28

A family was robbed of valuables after their tenants served them cake and soft drinks laced with an intoxicant while celebrating a birthday at Bhuppur village in Paonta Sahib last evening.

Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur said a family comprising a man, his wife, their three children, their two tenants and their two guests were invited for a birthday party by two new tenants last evening. They were served cake and soft drinks laced with an intoxicant. All nine people became unconscious after consuming the eatables following which the duo broke into the house of the landlord and decamped with valuables and mobile phones. The two tenants had hired the accommodation three days ago.

The neighbours noticed that all nine people were lying unconscious this morning following which they informed the police.

The DSP added that several clues had been gathered on the basis of CCTV footage and they appeared to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. The residents have been directed to secure key details such as Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, details of vehicle registration and their employer’s address before keeping any tenant and also inform the local police station about them.

One miscreant was seen buying eatables from a local shop and hunt was on to trace his whereabouts, the DSP added.

#paonta sahib #solan