Ninth life lost to stray animal menace in Palampur region

The growing menace of stray cattle in and around Palampur has claimed yet another life. Sansar Chand Patial lost his life when he was hit by a stray bull in Bhawarna market, about 10 km from Palampur. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the serious threat posed by unattended stray animals on roads across the region.

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With this latest fatality, the death toll linked to stray animals in the Palampur area has risen to nine over the past two years, making it one of the most pressing civic and public safety issues facing the region.

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Earlier, reports had already documented multiple deaths and injuries caused by attacks by stray bulls and road accidents involving stray cattle.

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Residents say stray bulls and cattle can be seen roaming freely on highways, link roads, market areas and residential colonies, particularly during evening and night hours. Motorists, pedestrians and senior citizens remain the most vulnerable. The problem becomes even more dangerous during the monsoon season when visibility is poor and animals suddenly appear on roads.

Local people have repeatedly urged the Municipal Corporation, district administration and Animal Husbandry Department to take coordinated action to remove stray animals from public roads and establish adequate shelters. Despite repeated assurances, residents allege that the situation has continued to worsen.

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The issue has emerged as a major public concern in Palampur, with political parties also raising it during recent civic elections. Public representatives and social organisations have demanded an effective stray cattle management policy, expansion of gaushalas, stricter enforcement against abandonment of cattle and immediate measures to prevent further loss of life.

The death of Sansar Chand Patial has cast a shadow of grief over the area and renewed calls for urgent intervention. Residents argue that unless concrete steps are taken immediately, more innocent lives could be lost in markets and on the roads. They have appealed to the state government and local administration to treat the stray animal menace as a public safety emergency rather than merely a civic inconvenience.