NIT-Hamirpur hosts national workshop for physics teachers

A national workshop on capacity building for physics teachers began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, on Friday. The workshop is being organised jointly by the Department of Physics and Photonics Science, the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI) and the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT).

NIT Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi said such workshops provided a great platform for learning physics through experiments. “They encourage participating teachers to think of and implement innovative ideas simultaneously, which will help lay a strong foundation for students by enhancing their fundamental physics and experimental skills beyond the boundaries of textbooks,” he added.

Advertisement

He said the practical knowledge and confidence gained through workshops would help teachers become more innovative and pursue start-ups in the research and development field, which would contribute to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said NIT-Hamirpur had state-of-the-art infrastructure and welcomed collaboration with IAPT and the National Anveshika Network of India.

Advertisement

Prof HC Verma, a recipient of the Padma Shri and author of the best-selling physics book 'Concepts of Physics', was also present on the occasion. Prof Verma stressed the concept of the 3Es—ethics, education and environment.

Dr Subhash Chand, Head of the Department of Physics and Photonics Science at NIT-Hamirpur, introduced the audience to the BTech Engineering Physics, MSc Physics and PhD programmes and highlighted the activities and achievements of the department.

Advertisement

Dr Archana Santosh Nanoty, NIT Registrar, said having Padma Shri awardee Prof HC Verma at the institution was a great honour. She said Prof Verma had devoted his life to physics and continued to actively clear doubts about fundamental and experimental concepts of physics through such workshops across the country.