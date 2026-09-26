DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / NIT-Hamirpur hosts national workshop for physics teachers

NIT-Hamirpur hosts national workshop for physics teachers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NIT Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi inaugurates a workshop in Hamirpur.
Advertisement

A national workshop on capacity building for physics teachers began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, on Friday. The workshop is being organised jointly by the Department of Physics and Photonics Science, the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI) and the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT).

NIT Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi said such workshops provided a great platform for learning physics through experiments. “They encourage participating teachers to think of and implement innovative ideas simultaneously, which will help lay a strong foundation for students by enhancing their fundamental physics and experimental skills beyond the boundaries of textbooks,” he added.

Advertisement

He said the practical knowledge and confidence gained through workshops would help teachers become more innovative and pursue start-ups in the research and development field, which would contribute to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said NIT-Hamirpur had state-of-the-art infrastructure and welcomed collaboration with IAPT and the National Anveshika Network of India.

Advertisement

Prof HC Verma, a recipient of the Padma Shri and author of the best-selling physics book 'Concepts of Physics', was also present on the occasion. Prof Verma stressed the concept of the 3Es—ethics, education and environment.

Dr Subhash Chand, Head of the Department of Physics and Photonics Science at NIT-Hamirpur, introduced the audience to the BTech Engineering Physics, MSc Physics and PhD programmes and highlighted the activities and achievements of the department.

Advertisement

Dr Archana Santosh Nanoty, NIT Registrar, said having Padma Shri awardee Prof HC Verma at the institution was a great honour. She said Prof Verma had devoted his life to physics and continued to actively clear doubts about fundamental and experimental concepts of physics through such workshops across the country.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts