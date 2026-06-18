NIT-Hamirpur secures 35th spot in country IIRF Rankings 2026

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, has been ranked 35th among engineering institutions in the country and secured the second position in Himachal Pradesh in the IIRF India Engineering Rankings 2026.

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In a media release issued here today, Prof HM Suryavanshi, Director, NIT, Hamirpur, said the institute had once again reinforced its reputation as one of India's leading technical institutions by securing the 35th rank in the prestigious the IIRF India Engineering Rankings 2026.

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He said the rankings assessed hundreds of engineering institutions across the country on multiple parameters, including teaching-learning resources, research productivity, placement performance, industry engagement, future orientation and international outlook. He added that the latest achievement highlights NIT Hamirpur's growing academic stature and national recognition.