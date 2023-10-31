NIT-Hamirpur student among two arrested with 34 gm charas

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 30

Two persons, including an National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Hamirpur student from Kerala, were arrested on Monday with 34.29 grams of charas, the police said.

The arrest comes as part of the police investigation into the death of a first-year MTech student of the NIT, whose body was found in his hostel room on October 23. According to the police, he died due to drug overdose. Since then, searches have been conducted at several places.

Earlier, four NIT students and a BEd student of some other institution were arrested in connection with the student’s death and for possessing drugs.

The NIT student belonging to Kerala was caught at a police checkpoint in the periphery of the town, while the other person was caught from another part of the city, the police said. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act, they added.

Meanwhile, former state Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore held talks with the NIT management and asked it to take punitive action against drug suppliers.

The Congress MLA told reporters later that he had a meeting with the administration on drug-related issues and inquired about the measures taken to eradicate the menace. (With PTI inputs)

