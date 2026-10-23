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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NIT-Hamirpur to confer 1,265 degrees today

NIT-Hamirpur to confer 1,265 degrees today

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Prof HM Suryavanshi, Director of the NIT, Hamirpur, addresses mediapersons on Thursday.
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As many as 1,265 students will be conferred degrees at the 17th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), to be held tomorrow, Prof HM Suryavanshi, director of the institute, said on Thursday.

The Director said that Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), would confer 1,265 degrees (859 undergraduate, 380 postgraduate, one diploma and 26 PhD) on the students. The institute would also recognise outstanding academic achievements through the presentation of one Director’s Medal, 35 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

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He added the event would recognise the academic accomplishments of graduating students and acknowledge excellence in education, research, innovation and professional development.

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Prof Suryavanshi said that the NIT had achieved significant success in campus placements during the 2025–26 academic year, recording an overall rate of 94.37 per cent and an average annual salary package of Rs. 12 lakh. A student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering dual-degree programme received a record annual package of Rs. 3.40 crore from Tesla, while a student from the Computer Science and Engineering Department received an offer of Rs 1 crore from LinkedIn.

The institute received 15 sponsored research projects worth Rs. 10.56 crore, taking the total number of ongoing sponsored research projects to 37. The projects are supported by funding agencies including CSIR, SERB, MeitY, DST, DBT, MNRE, DRDO, HIMCOSTE and ICSSR.

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The Director said that the NIT was committed to preparing graduates not only for professional success but also for responsible leadership and nation-building.

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