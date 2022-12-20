NIT-Raipur lifts overall trophy in table tennis

Hamirpur, December 19
The NIT-Raipur bagged the overall trophy in table tennis in the All-India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Tournament that concluded here today.
The NIT-Raipur bagged the first position in the men’s team category while the NIT-Kurukshetra stood second. In the men’s singles event, Dr Ajey Kumar Patel of the NIT-Warangal won the title while Sayon Pramanik of the NIT-Raipur was the runner-up.
In the women’s team event, the NIT-Warangal won the title while the NIT-Raipur was second. Sarika of the NIT-Nagpur won the singles event while Nisha Netam of the NIT-Raipur stood second.
In badminton, in the men’s team event in the below 50 category, the NIT-Calicut emerged winner while the NIT-Hamirpur was runner-up. The NIT-Hamirpur secured the top position in the men’s above 50 years category while the NIT-Bhopal stood second.
Rajinder Prasad of the NIT-Nagpur was declared winner in the men’s singles event in the below 50 years category, while Subhan Sahoo of the NIT-Surat was runner-up. In men’s singles event in the above 50 category, Manoranjan of the NIT-Hamirpur was declared winner while JK Chabra of the NIT-Kurukshetra was runner-up.
In the women’s singles event, Alka of the NIT-Surat was declared winner while Chetna of the NIT-Hamirpur was runner-up. The NIT-Raipur was the winner in the women’s team event while the NIT-Warangal secured the second position.
The NIT-Nagpur won the chess competition while the NIT-Uttarakhand emerged runner-up in the competition. Prof HM Suryavanshi, Director, NIT-Hamirpur, gave away awards to the winners.
