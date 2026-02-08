DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / NIT to begin recruitment process for over 100 posts

NIT to begin recruitment process for over 100 posts

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:19 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Director Prof HM Suryavanshi
The board of governors (BoG) of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) approved the recruitment of over 120 employees to improve the overall working of the institution in a meeting held here recently. Notably, the recruitment process was put to halt following anomalies in the selections of teaching and non-teaching staff about seven years ago that even led to the suspension of then-director, who at last had to leave the institution. There were allegations that merit was ignored and the managed had shown favouritism in the selection and the matter was brought in the notice of the Ministry of Education. The institute also faced a decline in the INRF rankings at the national level.

It was learnt that the BoG had approved the appointment of nearly 30 faculty members in various departments, 24 technical and about 80 other supporting staff, including clerical and field staff.

Director Prof HM Suryavanshi said the BoG had approved the appointment of new staff and the process to draft guidelines for the selection was started. He added that the ranking of the NIT had improved considerably in the last three years and with the induction of more faculty members and other employees it would improve further. The NIT is also working on patents of innovation and research works. This would make NIT one of the best institutions of the country, he added.

