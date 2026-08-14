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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NITI Aayog study revives hope of excision in 6 Himachal cantonments

NITI Aayog study revives hope of excision in 6 Himachal cantonments

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:49 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The study, “Reforms in Large Cantonments in Urban Areas”, is expected to examine legal and policy issues surrounding the proposed excision of civilian areas.
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A NITI Aayog study on reforms in 58 cantonments across the country has rekindled hopes of residents of six cantonment towns in Himachal Pradesh for the exclusion of civilian areas from defence administration.
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The study, “Reforms in Large Cantonments in Urban Areas”, is expected to examine legal and policy issues surrounding the proposed excision of civilian areas. Himachal has six cantonments — Kasauli, Subathu, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh and Dalhousie — where the excision exercise initiated in 2022 was subsequently stalled.

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The study is expected to examine administrative overlaps and suggest measures for seamless transfer of civilian areas to adjoining municipalities or other local bodies. Such a move would also enable military establishments to function as clearly demarcated defence zones without civilian administrative responsibilities.

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Khas Yol is the only cantonment in the country where the excision exercise was completed, in May 2023.

The process in Himachal had stalled after the state government termed it financially unsustainable without an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 30 crore.

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“The excision exercise is expected to gather pace once the study delineates the contentious issues and suggests remedial measures,” said Manmohan Sharma, general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cantonments Association.

Residents have long complained that overlapping governance and stringent defence regulations have restricted development in cantonment towns. They also claim they have been deprived of benefits under several state and Central government schemes.

Once civilian areas are excised, residents expect to come under the jurisdiction of regular local bodies, facilitating access to government schemes and more liberal building bylaws.

The Centre has, however, maintained that there is no bar on state governments implementing their schemes in cantonment areas.

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