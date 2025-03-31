Niti Abhiyan calls for implementation of Forest Rights Act in Himachal Pradesh

Guman Singh, convener of the Himalayan Niti Abhiyan, emphasised the importance of implementing the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 in Himachal Pradesh to protect farmers from eviction from forest and revenue land. In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Singh urged the government to act swiftly in recognising and regularising the land rights of farmers who have been occupying forest and revenue land for decades.

The letter acknowledges the efforts of the state government, particularly the Tribal and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, in taking steps towards implementing the FRA in the state. Singh expressed gratitude for the support of social activists and organisations working to ensure that the rights of indigenous people and traditional forest dwellers are protected under the Forest Rights Act.

Addressing the media persons here today, Singh said the issue of forest and revenue land occupation in Himachal Pradesh has been a longstanding one. In recent years, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued multiple orders for eviction of illegal land occupants, with the latest order coming in January. Historically, due to geographical challenges, many farmers in the state were allotted land under the ‘Nau Tod’ scheme, introduced in 1968. However, after the implementation of the Forest Conservation Act in 1980, the allocation of land ceased, leaving many farmers who had already occupied the land in a precarious position.

Advertisement

"In 2002, the BJP government introduced rules to regularise illegal land occupations, but the process stalled, and many applicants ended up facing legal battles instead of gaining security. Additionally, large-scale construction in villages and the displacement of families due to dams like Bhakra and Pong also contributed to the growing number of people living on forest land. Today, more than 3,00,000 families in the state are considered illegal occupants in official records" he remarked.

Singh pointed out that under the current laws, the government cannot regularise these occupations. However, the Forest Rights Act provides a way forward. According to Section 3 of the Act, land rights for those occupying forest or government land before December 13, 2005, can be recognised for their residential or livelihood needs. This provision, Singh stressed, is critical for the residents of Himachal Pradesh, including both tribal and non-tribal communities, many of whom have been living on forest land for generations.

Advertisement

"To ensure fair implementation, the Himalayan Niti Abhiyan has called for a state-wide campaign under the leadership of the Tribal Affairs Minister, collaborating with organisations that have been advocating for the FRA. A joint platform should be established to facilitate discussions between the government and civil society organisations, ensuring a just and transparent process for the recognition of forest rights," he added.

Singh urged the state government to act promptly and uphold the rights of those living on forest land.