No 10% property tax rebate for 2.5k Shimla defaulters

Shimla, April 17

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided against giving a 10 per cent tax rebate in the property tax to around 2,500 house owners who have not paid their dues.

The corporation offers the rebate to those property owners who deposit their tax in lumpsum within 15 days of issuing the bill. However, the 2,500-odd taxpayers have not paid the property tax for the past one year.

There are 31,683 house owners in the town from whom the corporation collects the property tax. At present, the corporation is sending the property tax bills to the house owners for 2024-25 financial year.

SMC Joint Commissioner Neeraj Mohan said the notices were being issued to the tax defaulters.

He said as per the rules, if a building owner does not deposit the tax even after receiving the third notice, the electricity and water supply connections are cut.

“Till now, the corporation has issued instructions to cut the electricity and water supply of more than 50 building owners in the town for not paying the property tax,” he said.

He said the house owners agreed to pay their property tax in installments as soon as their electricity and water supply connections were cut.

